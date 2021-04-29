Sam Adetunji provides personalized cannabis education and wellness to everyone around the world with his company Veriheal, a healthcare technology company with a mission. Veriheal connects individuals with dispensaries and medical providers to ensure that all patients receive discreet, safe, and sophisticated care. Every doctor in their network is licensed by their state(s) to certify patients for medical marijuana and has worked with thousands of cannabis patients. Learn more at www.veriheal.com

Sam Adetunji took his business to the next level and magazines such as Forbes took notice of it.

Some people say that business is all about numbers, but Veriheal’s Samuel Adetunji left his corporate finance job because he knew he could disrupt an industry by connecting people. He took a chance and started Veriheal, a cannabis technology platform, and by design, built a uniquely diverse team to run it.

Sam Adetunji says “We seek out people from a vast variety of cultures and backgrounds, because it’s good to be able to communicate in many different ways. Subconsciously, everyone has their own style and way of receiving information or connecting with a certain brand. And if you’re able to do that in a multicultural way and know that that’s important before a business is starting, you’re able to get further and attract more people,” said Adetunji. To keep up with his life and business follow him on Instagram @samsowavey

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

