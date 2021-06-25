With the summers approaching, the first thing that strikes our mind is the cooling system. The best way to combat rising temperatures is to choose the right kind of air conditioning system. There are so many options out there in the market that choosing the perfect one for your home or office can sometimes be challenging. You may have several questions in mind to help make an informed decision. Will the AC suffice the cooling need? How much do I need to pay? Will it last for long? Does it purify the air by removing harmful bacteria and viruses? And so much more. Well, this step-by-step guide helps you understand the various factors and aids in making the right purchase of the air conditioning system.

Steps to buy a good AC for your place





Prepare a budget

Before you hit the online store or make a visit to a shop after falling prey to advertisement gimmick, we would recommend finalizing the budget. There are so many brands of ACs available in the market, choosing the one that best matches your requirement and budget is a must. One of the ways to ensure this is by shortlisting a few reputed brands and check the prices of their products available in the market. This way you will get an idea of the rate and can chose the one that falls within your budget. If you are planning to install a ducted system, then you have to pay a bit more. With the financial assistance option, you can invest in the one that’s best for you.

Explore the different types

Once you have decided on the budget, your next move should be to choose the right type of air conditioning system. The pricing will vary based on the type of air conditioning system that you want to buy. For example, if you are planning to buy a ducted cooling system, then it will cost you more than a window AC. So, the popular options that you have are:

Window air conditioners- This will cost you somewhere between $150 to $300.

This will cost you somewhere between $150 to $300. Split air conditioners- The mini split air conditioners will cost between $700 to $2,500.

The mini split air conditioners will cost between $700 to $2,500. Centralized air conditioner s- For these, you have to pay a bit more, and the pricing will range between $1,000 to $3500.

s- For these, you have to pay a bit more, and the pricing will range between $1,000 to $3500. Portable air conditioners– If you wish to install this, then you have to pay between $250 to $500

So, based on the cooling requirement and your budget, you can choose the best option.

Available space

The next and the most important factor to be considered is the space availability. If you wish to get efficient cooling, and want the air conditioning system to work effectively, choosing the right AC according to the room size is important. To determine the right size of the AC unit, all you need is a measuring tape to measure the width and length of the room. Make sure that you measure it in feet. Now multiply the length and width to get the area of the room in square feet. Based on this result or the square foot area of the room, you must choose the right kind of air conditioners. Now you need to match the square footage with the right British Thermal Unit of the AC.

Here we would like to tell you that the higher the BTU, higher is the cooling power of the AC. You can take the reference of the following table:

Room Square Feet Area Capacity Up to 350 square feet 8000 BTU Between 350 and 400 square feet 9000 BTU Between 400 and 450 square feet 10,000 BTU Between 450 and 550 square feet 12,000 BTU Between 550 and 700 square feet 14,000 BTU

In addition to this, you must also compare the additional features like inverter cooling, air filtration, self-cleaning, sleep mode, and other features. All these impact the pricing. But remember, the main feature of the air conditioner system is to cool the room and that should be your primary approach.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

