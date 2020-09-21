Home>Health>The Doctor Who Revolutionized Cosmetic Dermatology: Dr. Simon Ourian
Health

The Doctor Who Revolutionized Cosmetic Dermatology: Dr. Simon Ourian

21 Sep 2020
610
Cosmetic dermatology deals with the treatment of various skin conditions as well as caters to patients who are wanting to improve their physical appearances. Cosmetic dermatologists deals with skin aging, sun damage, and scarring to name a few. Just like any medical procedures, cosmetic enhancements must be performed by experts to eliminate health hazards.

A screenshot of a cell phone Description automatically generated

<Instagram embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCo9ZAnjGZp/>

Looking for reliable cosmetic dermatologist clinics or medical spas can sometimes be difficult as there are businesses set up in every nook and corner of every city. However, those who have been following social media accounts of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood would know that there is only one name that’s trusted by the world’s elite: Dr. Simon Ourian.

A screenshot of a social media post Description automatically generated

<Instagram embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8yuj1bjqzP/>

A Harvard educated physician, Dr. Simon Ourian is one of the most sought after celebrity cosmetic experts by the world’s elite. His in-depth medical knowledge combined with his dedication to patient care makes him one of the most preferred cosmetic dermatologists worldwide. He has earned the trust of countless A-listers and Hollywood celebrities including Lady Gaga and the entire Kardashians clan from Kris Jenner to Kylie Jenner.

Dr. Ourian has revolutionized the field and practice of Cosmetic Dermatology. He has introduced laser treatments for concerns such as stretch marks, cellulites, and melasma which many would think could never be addressed easily. He has also proved that procedures such as nose jobs and mini facelift could be done through fillers yet achieve results comparable to surgical ones—all with less recovery time.

A screenshot of a cell phone Description automatically generated

<Instagram embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6CJWmdD8v3/>

Dr. Simon Ourian owns and does procedures at Epione Beverly Hills in California. The center offers the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art laser and aesthetic surgery in the world. Visit www.epionebh.com to know more on Dr. Simon Ourian and what he does.


Armand Levitz

