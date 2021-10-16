Suppose your workplace is a drug-free environment; you might need to undergo frequent drug tests. Employers understand the importance of employee productivity and how alcoholism and drug use would affect workplace productivity. Again, regular drug tests help employees identify drug dependence early, leading to proper mitigation against the vice. It would be best to search for terms like Humble drug testing to find the best testing center near you. Here is why you should undertake regular, frequent drug tests.

It Prevents Workplace Accidents





Over half of illegal drug users are employed, and they pose a major threat to themselves and others at work. Someone who works under the influence of drugs is likely to cause accidents when operating heavy machinery. Thus the workplaces should be drug-free to avoid these incidences. Therefore you should not feel bad when your employer asks you to undertake a drug test regularly.

Drug Use Reduces Workplace Performance

You could struggle to accomplish certain tasks under the influence of drugs as your mind would drift from the tasks. Therefore drug tests can target employees who do not meet their full potential. It is easy to remove the weak links in an organization through drug tests, thus increasing productivity. The employees on drugs can resort to rehabilitation before going back to work, and if they fail to address the drug problems, they might face the door.

Employees on drugs might face financial challenges as they spend a lot of their money on drugs. Thus they might resort to other vices such as workplace theft. Theft can rob the organization of expected profits. However, even when an employer suspects an individual of theft, they should conduct a thorough investigation to avoid false accusations.

Turnover Rates

Companies that conduct pre-employment drug tests can find employees who fit the company’s goals and standards. The tests reduce the likelihood of firing the employees once they are hired. It makes it possible to retain valuable employees who work religiously, reducing the turnover rates.

Medical Costs

Drug use can increase personal medical costs, and business owners lose money due to drug issues at work. Employers can decrease health insurance costs by reducing on-site accidents from drug use. It could be a win-win situation as the move improves employee health while reducing the costs of medical bills from drug use.

Helps Employees Seek Rehabilitation Services

The drug test detects illicit drugs, alcohol, and prescription drugs. It is not easy to admit you have a drug issue, and the test can help you understand your problem. Admitting the drug addiction problem would be the first step to recovery as it compels you to seek therapy and rehabilitation.

Final Thoughts

Do not hesitate when your employer asks you to take a drug test, as it could help you know about drug issues at an early stage. It is possible to bounce back from a drug problem if you seek therapy in its initial stage. Again, drug testing helps improve workplace safety, increases performance, productivity, profits, and decreases turnover rates. Again you can cut down on the medical costs with a frequent drug test. Good luck dealing with drug issues.

