The Piano Bag: Fashion Craze for Teenagers

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Guitar, the most common platform of music and loved by everyone. But there is some Pianist who loves a Piano more than ever. Keeping in mind for the piano lovers a brand new piano concept shoulder bag or handbag has been released that attracted mostly teenage girls!

The fashion of 2020, has become dull due to the newly arrived COVID-19. During this COVID-19 period, many shopping centers have been closed to maintain social distance and online platforms have seen a boost in sales.

The Piano bag arrived on market in October 2020 and since it arrived it has been able to attract fashion lovers especially the younger ones. Let’s see, why this bag has seen so much popularity in a short time.

Design

The concept of Piano Bag is to have a bag sized piano in hand. For the Piano lovers, it is mesmerizing to have something in hand. The design is unique and goes with the vibe of the younger generation.

Moreover, there is an embroidery of music that made it more beautiful.

Color

The Piano Bag comes in three attractive colors. The most influential one is black and white. Everyone knows the impact of white and black in real life. Even many people now prefer to put portrait images on Instagram in Black and White. This is another reason why many have chosen the black and white combination of this bag rather than other color combinations.

Size

The Piano Bag is not oversized nor too small. We can say that it’s a perfect size to carry for a woman or girl. Its stylish, fashionable yet simple look mesmerized many who checked it for the first time and it is ready to mesmerize you too.

Quality PU Leather

To keep it in good shape high-quality PU leather has been used. This gives the bag a shiny look that many girls are in dreamt of.

High-Quality Accessories

The accessories used in this bag are of high quality. For example, the zippers, the strap etc. are build to serve you the best a bag can do.

70% Off on Regular Price

Recently, Ladiesroute.com has launched 70% off on the regular price and this price has become too popular.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

