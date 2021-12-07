Modern advancements in healthcare wouldn’t be possible without clinical trials and research. Clinical research, in fact, was crucial in creating an effective vaccine to fight against Covid-19. Yet some of that research was inefficient, wasteful, and small in scale, according to medical professionals, raising several questions about ethical standards in clinical trial settings.

When discussing ethics in research settings, economic factors also play a role. Many clinical trials offer a monetary incentive when recruiting candidates, which is an enticing proposition for those going through hard times. Poor and economically disadvantaged populations are often recruited for clinical trials, putting them in a vulnerable position.





Like other healthcare professionals, clinical researchers are held to a high level in terms of ethical standards. Unfortunately, not all medical professionals adhere to the standard ethical code. Reports of ethics violations are common in clinical research settings, running the gamut from conflict of interest to code violations, biased or skewed data, and patient exploitation.

Today more than ever, patients and medical researchers alike must encourage high ethical standards, and take a stand when something doesn’t seem right.

Ethics and Exploitation in Healthcare Settings

For the economically disadvantaged, clinical trials may offer an enticing way to increase income and improve quality of life. Clinical trials, research, and similar activities are an increasingly common side hustle for people around the world. Major news outlets such as the LA Times even encourage the practice, claiming that “you can earn thousands of dollars volunteering for clinical trials.”

Additionally, some participants of clinical trials do so because they’re living with some type of health condition but lack health insurance. Clinical trials allow those with chronic conditions but a limited income to possibly find relief. Cancer patients are notable in this regard, and the bulk of cancer research involves treatment studies of those who have the disease.

Cancer treatment clinical research may involve the testing of new medications, procedures, or approaches to surgery. Prevention studies are also conducted on healthy individuals, and sometimes that research involves lifestyle changes to see if certain types of behavior have the potential to prevent cancer. For example, dietary changes, such as incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your meal plan, or adopting a vegan diet, have been touted as a potential preventative measure for various medical conditions, including cancer.

Types of Clinical Trials

Whether conducted on a volunteer or paid basis, clinical trials come with myriad risks that participants should be aware of. Depending on the type of clinical research being conducted, participants may need to perform any number of tasks. Some types of clinical research are observational, which is typically less invasive for trial participants, offering more protection against researcher bias.

Treatment and prevention research, on the other hand, usually involve direct interaction between patient and provider. Research into the efficacy of medication is also common in clinical trials. Participants in this type of clinical study may experience any number of side effects when testing drugs or medical devices, some of which can even be life-threatening.

And here’s where ethics enters the picture: When conducting research, healthcare providers must be completely transparent with trial participants, ensuring that they’re completely aware of the potential risks. It’s also crucial that adverse effects be reported immediately, even if researchers had hoped for a different result.

Ethics and Your Personal Health

The inadequate reporting of adverse effects of clinical trials has been a talking point in the healthcare industry at least since 1999. That year, several medical professionals looked at double-blind clinical trials of pain relief medication and determined that the reporting of side effect information in clinical trials could be vastly improved. Those researchers also emphasized the importance of collaboration and relying on data from several sources rather than a small subset.

Meeting the goal of unbiased research and honest reporting takes everyone, from participants to providers, medical students, educators, and beyond. No matter the reason for participation in a clinical trial or observational research, individuals should stay true to themselves, and their personal beliefs. Further, participants of a clinical study should report any side effects, adverse or otherwise, honestly and promptly so that potential issues can be addressed.

Your ethical values can also serve you well when it comes to choosing a healthcare provider or specialist. Your health is nothing to mess around with, so take on the role of researcher in the search for an effective vascular surgeon or similar professional with high ethical standards. Don’t be afraid to check references and check out the treatment facilities in person. Finally, if something feels off, or you’re uncomfortable with any part of the treatment process, speak up for yourself, or find a new provider altogether.

Key Takeaways

In terms of ethics and honesty, the same goes for participating in clinical research trials: Protect your rights by holding yourself to high ethical standards, and ensuring that the healthcare providers, researchers, and students conducting the clinical trial share a similar mindset.

