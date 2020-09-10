Auto: Who has the Best Car Insurance?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















After getting your car and settling on a particular coverage plan, the next thing to tick off the list is the insurance company that will give you amazing deals on your insurance premiums.

There are many auto insurance brokerages and companies out there, and it can be quite perplexing to choose the one that offers the best deals. We understand your predicament, and that’s why this article was put together.

In this article, we bring together the top car insurance companies as of 2020. We shall discuss the benefits, features, and a host of premiums you stand to gain when you subscribe to any of them.

Best Car Insurance Companies in the USA

Through extensive research, we discovered that out of all the hundreds of auto insurance companies in the USA, five seem to stand out. This rating is based on customer reviews and their related insurance policy structures.

In no particular order, below is a list of the best insurance company in the United States.

Amica

Amica Mutual is an insurance company based in Rhode Island. It was established in 1907 and has since offered insurance for homes, cars, and life. J.D. powers, an auto insurance study website, ranks this service provider as the number one in their auto claim satisfaction study.

Amica offers great insurance packages like accident forgiveness, which protects your driving record and ratings with the company in the event of an accident that was your fault. They also offer a no-deductible full-glass coverage covering repairs to your windshield or side mirrors without you having to pay a deductible.

Below is a list of insurance policies Amica offers its customers:

Bodily injury liability

Personal injury protection

Property damage liability

Rental car coverage

Collision and comprehensive

Uninsured & underinsured motorist coverage

GAP insurance

The only problem with Amica is that it is only available in 25 states and offers no senior or military discounts. Nonetheless, it is a good option for car owners who want great coverage for their vehicles and pay more for it as Amica’s policies are not cheap.

Geico

The Government Employees Insurance Company, otherwise known as Geico, was created in 1936 to serve government employees and military personnel initially. It now boasts of the second-highest market share of 14% in the United States. They offer all the conventional insurance policies at affordable rates.

The good thing about Geico’s insurance policies is that they offer a lot of discounts. For example, Federal government employees have a chance of getting a 7% discount on their coverage plans while active military personnel get 15% off. You can also qualify for these discounts if you are a student or a good driver with a clean record to show for it.

Geico offers the following coverage plans:

Liability coverage

Collision and comprehensive

Personal injury protection

Uninsured motorist coverage

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Rideshare insurance

Emergency roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

The con of using Geico is that they do not offer policies for situations where you would need to replace your car if you have an accident that claims your car’s entirety.

Progressive

If your driving record is not so perfect, then progressive is the best insurance company for you. They offer fair premiums to anyone with any form of driving history. Moreover, they provide tools that help you redeem your driving record, like the Snapshot program. This tool comes in the form of a mobile app, monitors driving, and rewards you with discounts.

Just by signing for the Snapshot program, progressive gives you a $25 discount. Drivers on the Snapshot program can also save about $150 per month. With their name your price tool, you can select the lowest rate for your overage.

Like Geico, they also have a lot of discounts for their insurance policies. For instance, the ten drivers discount for those under 18 years also offers discounts to high school and college students with good grades.

Progressive insurance offers the following policies:

Bodily injury liability

Personal injury protection

Property damage liability

Rental car coverage

Collision and comprehensive

Uninsured & underinsured motorist coverage

GAP insurance

State Farm

State Farm was established in 1922. They have maintained a proven track record of serving the insurance community over the years.

State Farm offers car insurance coverage in

Liability coverage

Collision and comprehensive

Medical payments & Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

Uninsured & underinsured motorist coverage

GAP insurance

Rideshare insurance

Emergency roadside assistance

car rentals & travel expense reimbursement.

Asides from their several auto insurance plans, they also have extensive coverage nationwide. With over 20,000 employees servicing 80 million policies, they are available in all 50 states in the United States of America, including Washington D.C.

Another good thing about State farm is that they have insurance policies for automobiles like motorcycles, boats, and off-road machines. All you need to do is upgrade your existing auto insurance policy to cover these vehicles.

The only problem with State Farm is that they seem old-fashioned. A lot of their operation involves tedious paperwork as compared to others that are mostly digitalized.

Allstate

Allstate is an American-based insurance company founded in 1931. It was initially established as a division of Sears, Roebuck & Co. This insurance company made a list because of its impressive numbers in the J.D. Powers study – ranking high among top U.S. insurance companies and even ranking first in Florida.

Allstate is available in all 50 states in the U.S., including D.C. They provide great online apps to improve your customer experience. Allstate offer coverage plans in:

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Liability coverage

Medical payments coverage

Uninsured & Underinsured motorist coverage

Roadside coverage

Personal injury protection

Personal umbrella policy

Rental reimbursement coverage

Like other insurance companies, Allstate offers great discounts and premiums on their policy deals. An example of such is the 10% discount you get for signing up and the Allstate Drivewise program that gives you 25% off for safe driving.

All of the car insurance companies offer good deals on their insurance policies. Choosing one depends on the type of driver you are, your preference, and sometimes your location.

In the end, the choice is yours to make, and it is only fair you are provided with the top companies in the car insurance niche to help you make a more informed decision.

However, you should know that this data is dependent on customer ratings, which in turn is dependent on the number of customers these insurance giants have. There are other companies in this sphere, like Best Car Insurance WSA , that offer even better deals on their policies.

We at Best Car Insurance WSA offer good deals on our premiums, give staggering waivers, and provide mouth-watering discounts.

Conclusion

The question of who has the best insurance is subjective and can be answered in many ways. This is because different car owners don’t have the same driving habits. Also, each driver has a different budget, and they certainly don’t have the same preferences.

However, as confusing as the topic may seem, Best Car Insurance WSA has the answer. Visit us today and get the best deals on your car insurance policy.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

