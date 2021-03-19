Shoulder arthritis occurs when the cartilage in your shoulder wears away, allowing the bones to grind against each other when they move. Cartilage is a slippery substance that coats all joints n your body. It allows them to move smoothly and efficiently. But, when the cartilage disappears and the bones started to grind, you’re going to notice the pain.

Types of Shoulder Arthritis

You may not realize this but there is actually more than one type of shoulder arthritis:

Osteoarthritis

When you have osteoarthritis it’s not just a disappearance of cartilage you need to be concerned with. You’ll also find that the space between your shoulder bones decreases. This prevents cartilage from reforming and you’ll develop pain, stiffness, and a diminished range of movement.

It’s normal to struggle with things like combing your hair. This type of shoulder arthritis is more common when you’re over fifty. It’s also the most common form of arthritis in the world.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis occurs when your body starts to attack itself. This destroys your cartilage. You’ll know about this condition long before it reaches your shoulders as it affects the smaller joints in your body first.

Post-Traumatic Arthritis

As the name suggests, this type of shoulder arthritis happens after you’ve had an injury of some kind. The injury is likely to have damaged the cartilage causing pain and movement issues.

What To Do About Shoulder Arthritis

The first thing to understand about shoulder arthritis is that there is no cure. However, treatments in recent years have improved dramatically. It starts with learning and utilizing the best exercises for shoulder arthritis:

The Pendulum

You’ll want to stand next to a table and then lean forward with one hand on the table, the other by your side. Slowly move your free arm back and forth, at least ten times. Follow this with at least ten side-to-side arm movements and then circles.

If you have shoulder arthritis in both shoulders switch arms and repeat. It’s a good idea to repeat the entire exercise. It will stretch your outer shoulder

The Crossover

Stand up straight with your shoulders as relaxed as possible. Take one arm and pull it across your chest, you can support it with the other arm. Hold for thirty seconds then repeat two times before switching to the other arm.

Internal Rotation

You’ll need a stick for this one but make sure it’s light. Put the stick behind your back, holding it with both hands. Without moving the position of your hands on the stick, move it to one side. Hold for thirty seconds then move to the opposite side and repeat.

Do this two more times to loosen the front of your shoulder.

External Rotation

This is similar to the internal rotation, except that the stick is in front of you. This time, when you move it from side to side, make sure your elbows stay against the side of your body. You’ll feel the stretch in the back of your shoulder.

The secret to reducing or eliminating the pain is to do these exercises regularly. You’ll find it is easier to manage or even eliminate the pain.

