Reports are indicating that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will announce his retirement after 22 seasons in the National Football League (NFL).

Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time. If the rumors are true he finishes his career with seven Super Bowl rings. He also won five Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Awards,.three Most Valuable Player Awards, and is a three-time All-Pro, Comeback Player of the Year Award winner, and he got selected to 15 Pro-Bowls.





He is in line to possibly win his fourth Most Valuable Player award. Though there is a legitimate argument for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

As for Brady his best season came in 2007 with the New England Patriots when he threw for 4,806 yards, completed 68.9 percent of his passes, and threw for 50 touchdowns to only eight interceptions.

That year the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season. Yet ended in disappointing fashion with a loss to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

For Brady he finishes with an overall record as a starter at 243-73. He threw for 84,520 yards, completed 64.2 percent of his passes, and threw for 624 touchdowns to 203 interceptions. In the postseason he finished with a record of 35-12. Threw for 13,049 yards, completed 62.8 percent of his passes, and threw for 86 touchdowns to 39 interceptions.

Brady’s most memorable moment was leading the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The next stop for Brady is Canton, Ohio. He will then become the easiest selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

