Pink Robin Press is a new, independent children’s book publishing company featuring BAME characters as protagonists, which only 5% of children’s books currently feature. Pink Robin Press is on a mission to change that statistic as all children deserve to be represented. Chantel fell into the Pink Robin Press project after a conversation she had with her daughter, which inspired the release of her book called Perfectly Perfect Me. In the book, Jenny wants blue eyes, straight hair and light skin; but after some encouraging words from her Grandmother, she soon quickly realises just how perfectly perfect she is. The book is a comforting and a heartfelt story which will encourage children to see that they are beautiful just the way they are.

Chantel says, “After having a heartbreaking conversation with my young daughter, where she expressed her desire of being White, as she associated it with being better; it was my mission to help educate her and show her ALL races are beautiful, and most importantly, that her being Black is a beautiful thing. She loves to read, so I thought it would be good to find a book that highlights this. Finding appropriate literature for children of colour which they can identify with is hard. This led me to not only write Perfectly Perfect Me, but I decided I would help other authors who also want to write stories; who were once told their books was not quite the right fit with the bigger publishers, in much the same way that I was. Our aim is to bridge the gap amongst representation and to produce the highest quality and most entertaining of books for our young readers.”

www.pinkrobinpress.co.uk

Facebook- @pinkrobinpress

Twitter @pink_press

Instagram @pinkrobinpress

Pink Robin Press is a small independent book publishing company that produces books for newborns up till preteen age. Whilst we will publish books from all types of authors, we aim to focus on stories from predominantly BAME authors. Pink Robin Press was established in July 2020. Our business is based in London.

The owners of the company have combined qualification of postgraduate law, BA digital media production and BA Fashion Promotion. Due to lack of representation in books, we wrote a children’s book, with the main premise of uplifting young black girls. After producing our first book, we wanted to help others bring their stories to life too, but also decided to help give a voice to the voiceless.

