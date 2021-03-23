After buying a car, are you wondering about mechanical breakdown insurance and an extended car warranty? In both cases, there are a few differences you should keep in mind. Let’s find out which option makes sense for you.

What Is a Mechanical Warranty?

Mechanical repair coverage is an extended car warranty that pays for repairs after a car/vehicle’s mechanical failure. This Coverage specifically applies to essential parts of machinery such as engines, brakes, steering, and transmission.

It may be offered for years, depending on the services or plans you choose with your budget. For more details you can consult CarShield, the best vehicle service protection in the U.S with more than 16 000 excellent reviews.

Mechanical Warranty and Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

Both mechanical breakdown and extended warranties are legitimate options depending on pricing for individual plans. However, extended car warranties have several added benefits that are well considered if you are going to own a car for a longer time.

These mechanical warranties are offered by a car dealer or through insurance companies. It’s an excellent idea to consider both the options and avail the given offers while saving money.

What Is Mechanical Breakdown Insurance?

Mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) is a coverage that pays for significant failures that can occur in your car the accident’s damage. MBI covers the repairs like the electrical system, transmission issues, etc. Every company does not offer MBI, nor does every car model quality for it.

There is a bit of overlap between the car warranty and MBI. Many of the things that are breakdown can be covered under the car warranty by the company. In contrast, MBI plans are border and cover breakdowns that are not offered in standard contracts.

MBI offers more advantages and is given through an insurance company that claims standards.

5 Reasons to Buy Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) Coverage Instead of an Extended Warranty

MBI gives you plenty of flexibility in almost all aspects of protecting your car, including:

MBI may help cover the cost of certain repairs to your vehicle when the manufacturer’s warranty expires. If you plan to drive for multiple years, then MBI costs less than extended warranties and is always a wise choice. When you plan to sell your car, MBI offers you both options to transfer service to a new car owner or cancel it without financial loss. You can get the repairing services wherever you want, workplace, office, or any other spot. If you are already paying your car loans, you don’t need to spend many MBI interests.

List of What MBI Covers

In regards to what exactly is covered under MBI services depends on your level of Coverage. Major system failure that is covered under includes:

Engine repair;

Starring;

Fuel system;

Transmission;

Air condition.

Some extra benefits that you enjoy along with MBI services:

Roadside assistance;

Rental vehicle assistance;

Coverage for parts and systems (electrical, etc.);

Road hazard tire protection;

Choose your shop for repairs.

What Is Not Covered?

Routine maintenance and accident damage are not covered under MBI services.

Typical Exclusions

Brake pads and linings;

Brake shoes;

Tires;

Wheel balancing;

Filters;

Lubrication;

Coolant and fluids;

Spark plugs.

Does Car Insurance Cover Mechanical Breakdown?

No, regular car insurance doesn’t offer you MBI services. You will have to choose different services that go well with your financial budget and offer you extra benefits.

