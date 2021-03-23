Lower back pain is among the most common chronic pain conditions affecting many individuals today. The state not only affects your peace but also interferes with your daily activities. The spine provides support and flexibility of body movements. Chronic pain conditions occur due to the strain of the spine muscles. NJ Spine and Wellness offers extensive pain management services to relieve pain and improve health. The practice has experts in different areas of pain management, including orthopedic spinal surgery in Matawan.

Whether it is back pain or sports injuries, visit the facility today for the care with a difference.

NJ Spine and Wellness focuses on helping patients recover from their pain faster. The practice has four convenient locations in New Jersey. Hence, they excel at serving the New Jersey communities with exceptional care. There are highly skilled staff and specialists including orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, acupuncture, and chiropractic care. They treat various pain conditions and offer noninvasive spinal surgery for more effective results. Call or book online to schedule your appointment.

What is orthopedic spinal surgery?

Orthopedics is a branch of medicine that specializes in the musculoskeletal system including the bones, muscles, joints, tendons, ligaments, and nerves. An orthopedic spine surgeon diagnoses and treats spinal diseases and conditions. Some spinal surgeons may only perform spinal surgery to treat specific spinal problems including degenerative disorders, scoliosis, or a particular part of the spine.

However, a spinal surgery should occur last after all the other methods have failed.

What does orthopedic spinal surgery involve?

Orthopedic surgery can be either traditional or noninvasive. Traditional spine surgery involves a long and deep incision to reach the surgery site. This type of surgery usually causes tissue damage, blood loss, pain, and a longer recovery time.

NJ Spine and Wellness offers a minimally invasive spinal surgery to help you feel better faster. It involves a small incision in the skin. The opening is smaller than in traditional spine surgery. The procedure allows faster healing, less muscle injury, fewer complications, reduced pain after surgery, and less scarring.

The minimally invasive procedure might involve tubes and dilators to pull the muscles away rather than cutting them. While the dilators hold the forces apart, the orthopedic surgeon uses specialized imaging instruments to view the surgery site.

The orthopedic spine surgeon at NJ Spine and Wellness uses Awake Spinal Fusion, where instead of using general anesthesia, they use effective regional anesthetic techniques.

Patients experience various benefits with Awake Spinal Fusion compared to traditional spine surgery. The procedure allows:

Better pain control

Earlier recovery of bowel function

Easier participation in physical therapy

Less nausea during the recovery

Quicker recovery

The Awake Spinal Fusion technique enhances patients to awake sooner with minimal side effects. Usually, the patients recover and can move within a few hours after surgery.

Other than spinal surgery, NJ Spine and Wellness offers various orthopedic surgeries depending on the type of injury and condition.

In conclusion, the orthopedic spinal surgeon at NJ Spine and Wellness uses advanced minimally invasive techniques to provide effective treatment and allow faster healing. They offer personalized care to address specific problems. Visit them today for the respect you deserve.

