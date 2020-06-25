Here’s How To Find The Best Fitness Trainer Accounts On Instagram

Are you a fitness freak searching accounts of really good fitness trainers on to follow on Instagram?

Well, then you are in the right place; just keep reading.

You can track your gym buddies or instructor

You might have friends in your follower’s list who are also fitness freaks like you. You can see whom they follow to get some idea. You would not be able to directly do that from your Insta account as the platform has removed that feature in its latest update.

So if you are wondering how to see what your friends like on Instagram, then let us tell you that you can easily do so with the help of third-party tracking applications. These applications would help you to track all of your friend’s activities on Instagram.

Try the hashtag search

You can search for relevant hashtags and get a list of people who are associated with the business. This is one of the most effective ways of finding relevant posts without actually knowing the name of the person you might like to follow. For example, when you are searching for the best fitness trainer, you can search for hashtags like #fitness or #fitnesstrainer to get a list of relevant accounts.

Ideas of accounts you can follow

Some accounts that you might consider following are –

Jeanette Jenkins (@msjeanettejenkins) – She is a star-fitness trainer who has worked with many celebrities. She posts many workouts that anybody can try.

Robin Arzon (@robinnyc) – She has worked with many fitness institutes and posts different fitness-related stuff daily to encourage her followers.

Traci Copeland (@traco4 – Copeland is a Nike Master Trainer. Along with fitness and exercise videos, she also posts a lot of dance videos that can keep you fit. She also posts about yoga and other forms of exercising.

Of course, there are countless other fitness trainers and coaches that you can follow on Instagram. Each of them has their own ways of inspiring fitness enthusiasts like you. So simply get going with the two easy methods that are mentioned here and stay fit!

