Michael Benji DaRula born in Columbia, South Carolina on July 9, 1986, was marked for greatness at birth. With his conscious lyrics, astounding movements, and natural stage presence, Benji has paved a way for young performers to define themselves as true entertainers as he has done for himself.

Michael Benji DaRula is also known as Benji DaRula a very talented musician, actor, songwriter, artist, and businessman. A young entrepreneur, he has determined to lift up entertainers cross over to the mainstream industry whose family stems from the beautiful Columbia, South Carolina. Benji is the co-owner of The Elite FX Traderz, which is a result of his strong entrepreneurial spirit. It is a brand based on Finance, Cryptocurrency, Business growth, etc.





Benji DaRula is also the CEO of Street Sweepaz, Da Mafia, iMOBEnt. He currently promotes, hosts, coordinates/plans events and outlets to empower indie artists to develop their brand, artistry, and legitimize their music. He is continuing to build his empire and currently working on new music and projects. Benji isn’t just a skilled businessman and a music artist but is also an investor. He has worked with a lot of people in the industry.

His versatility as an artist, and businessman is what makes him unique. Benji writes his own song and performs under his own label. His lyrics teach other aspiring artists to follow their dreams.

