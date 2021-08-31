Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. It’s a natural response to perceived threats, and it can actually be helpful in small amounts. A little anxiety before a big test, for example, could help to ensure that you prepare correctly.

However, for many people, anxiety is something that they are coping with all the time, and it’s not helpful. On the contrary, it can actually impact their quality of life.





If you’re someone who struggles with anxiety, it is a good idea to speak with your doctor, as they may be able to help. For example, therapies like CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) are highly effective at treating anxiety. Doctors can also prescribe medication to help with anxiety.

It’s also a good idea to focus on your general well-being if you get anxious frequently. Things like regularly eating, getting enough sleep, and exercising can all help. There are also some natural remedies, meaning not a conventional medication, that people use for anxiety.

Herbal remedies

Herbal remedies are popular as a natural remedy for anxiety. People might take herbal remedies as a capsule or drink them as tea.

Herbs that are commonly used for anxiety are:

Lavender is known for its ability to create a calming atmosphere, and it’s also believed that it can affect the body’s flight or fight response, which is triggered when you are anxious.

Lemon balm. An herb from the mint family, lemon balm is known for its aroma.

An herb from the mint family, lemon balm is known for its aroma. Chamomile has been used in natural medicine for hundreds of years, particularly for soothing anxiety and panic and for stomach issues.

Passionflower was first introduced to Spanish explorers by native Peruvians. It’s a climbing vine, and it’s been used for a long time in traditional medicines to treat anxiety, insomnia, and seizures.

Studies on the effectiveness of herbal remedies are limited, but many people report excellent results.

CBD

CBD (cannabidiol) is a chemical found in the cannabis plant. CBD is not a psychoactive chemical; the part of the plant that allows users of cannabis to experience a high is THC.

CBD is used for anxiety, muscle pain, and many other conditions, but there is no strong scientific evidence to support its effectiveness.

CBD is available as an oil, as an e-liquid for vaping, and as CBD edibles gummies which you can eat.

Meditation

Meditation is an effective remedy for anxiety. Anyone can practice meditation, you don’t need any special equipment, and hundreds of guided meditations are available online.

Meditation is a great way to restore balance to yourself when you have become anxious and overwhelmed. It’s also a fantastic way to build resilience, meaning that you can better deal with the stresses and strains of life.

Weighted blankets

Weighted blankets are believed to put your body into ‘rest’ mode, signaling that everything is safe, and you can relax. You can get weighted blankets in different weights and sizes, so you can find the best one to suit you.

