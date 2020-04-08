The Most Important Natural Beauty Swaps to Make in 2020

With cancer rates and reproductive issues on the rise, women everywhere are becoming savvier about the toxins in their beauty products. For some, these shocking revelations are pushing them to leave old favorites behind and switch to natural beauty products.

If you’ve been worried about your body being exposed to toxins, take a look at these important natural beauty swaps to make today.

Shampoo and Conditioner

Shampoo and conditioner are two of the most commonly used beauty products and one of the few that are used by everyone in the household. They also tend to have a lot of ingredients worth avoiding.

The main thing to avoid is surfactants. These chemicals are responsible for giving you that lovely sudsy effect when washing your hair. Two of the main surfactants to avoid include Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, a surfactant commonly used in household cleaning products, and Behentrimonium Chloride, a type of ammonia salt.

Conventional shampoo and conditioner brands also have a variety of fragrances and preservatives that are known irritants and can disrupt hormones and pH balance in the body.

Still not convinced?

NBC released an investigation on “salon-grade” hair products sold in grocery stores. They discovered that these diverted products have high bacterial growth and extra toxins.

Fortunately, there’s a solution.

Swap out your shampoo and conditioner for natural alternatives, such as green tea and apple cider vinegar for shampoo. Argan oil makes a fantastic conditioner. This natural oil also introduces antioxidants and vitamins that will help undo years of damage to your hair. That’s not everything you need to know about argan oil, but it’s a start. If you want to know more about the argan oil and solutions for natural hair problems, reading this blog post might be a great way to start.

Deodorant and Antiperspirant

Most people would list deodorant or antiperspirant as a must-have cosmetic product in their makeup bag. Not only will it help you stay fresh after a lunchtime workout session, but it can be used to prevent chafing in the summer heat.

Unfortunately, it can wreak havoc on your body.

Deodorant, like shampoo and conditioner, is likely to have parabens that can impact how your hormones function, especially estrogen. Triclosan, a pesticide that prevents bacterial growth, also alters hormone regulation.

But that’s not the worst part.

Many popular deodorant brands have aluminum in them. While aluminum is excellent for manufacturing and production, when introduced to the bloodstream, it can have a carcinogenic effect.

Why does this matter?

When women put on deodorant, they’re introducing these hormone disruptors and carcinogens to their lymph nodes and breast tissue. That says it all.

Look for natural deodorant brands and take a close look at their ingredient list, which should be readily available. You can also make a natural deodorant stick using ingredients like baking soda, arrowroot powder, coconut oil and beeswax.

Lipstick

In 2007, the infamous “A Poison Kiss” research was released to the general public. The study focused on toxins in lipstick and discovered trace amounts of lead in even the more expensive brands. Medical experts say that no amount of lead in the bloodstream is safe and that trace amounts add up over time. Consider, also, that lipstick goes around the mouth and tends to get accidentally ingested more than other makeup.

And that’s not all.

The research showed that there tend to be traces of other heavy metals in lipstick and lipgloss as well.

Here’s the thing…

The cosmetic industry is largely unregulated. The FDA will comment on issues found with makeup, but inspecting and certifying them as safe doesn’t fall under their umbrella. In fact, it doesn’t really fall under anyone’s umbrella. This has long been a source of frustration for those promoting consumer protection in the makeup industry. That’s why so many people are trying to make natural beauty swaps in the first place.

As for lipstick, the safest option is to take the DIY route. Create your own custom colors using natural pigments, beeswax and shea butter. Alternatively, use a trusted organic lipstick brand.

Start Making Natural Beauty Swaps Now

The sooner you can make natural beauty swaps, the better. That being said, it can take time to change and learn how to secure natural alternatives to your current cosmetics.

You’re probably wondering what other beauty products are laden with chemicals.

Consider this: cosmetics are created to turn a profit, not with your best interests at heart. Everything from lotion to eyeliner to sunscreen has something in it that will harm your body over time.

On the other hand, it’s not healthy to get paranoid and stress about everything on your shelves. Start by making a few of the important natural beauty swaps listed above, and go from there.

Do you have any favorite natural beauty brands? Share them with us below!

