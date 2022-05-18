DJ Natash Khan recently released his EP “HIP DRIP”. Natash did this project with Dmajxr.

Also, with the same beat maker, Dmajxr, DJ Natash Khan, created the song “Look at it”. DJ Natash was working on the project for a few months.





He has always have a big passion for music and always created beats, but it was a year ago that he started working as a DJ professionally.

Since then, DJ Natash Khan has been hired to play at big events and venues where he was able to get a number of fans that follow him wherever he goes.

Natash Khan has more upcoming shows in India and other countries.

Check out his project “Look at it” here:

https://open.spotify.com/track/5oroHsdhAzNDfcgU7e2mLv?si=NK_rLU7DSb6q7I34XO5vqg&utm_source=copy-link

Instagram: https://instagram.com/natashkhan1

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...