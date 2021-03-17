It’s no secret that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to play for another organization. Those plans look to have hit a snag at least for now as Tony Buzbee a attorney has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Buzbee posted to Instagram this “I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies! This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated.”

Interestingly Buzbee has ties to former Texans owner Bob McNair and Cal McNair. He even paid for billboards in a desperate move to get the organization to draft then Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel.

As for Watson he didn’t waste time in responding to the lawsuit. He responded on Twitter saying “As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him this isn’t about money – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

The timing of the lawsuit seems odd especially with Buzbee’s connection to Texans ownership. Seems that it’s a conflict of interest considering Watson wants out of Houston and the organization wants to keep him.

Which means any negative publicity towards Watson makes it more difficult to move him.

It’s also not the first time a black quarterback got linked to sexual assault. In 2014 Colin Kaepernick got linked to an incident by TMZ. He responded on Twitter with three tweets that said “the charges made in the TMZ story and other stories are completely wrong. They make things up about me that never happened. I take great pride in who I am and what I do, but I guess sometimes you have to deal with someone who makes things up. I want to thank all of the people who have shared their encouraging sentiments. I assure you that your faith is not misplaced.”

For Kaepernick no charges ever got filed as there was insufficient evidence. It also says the woman “made a complaint and there was basically no evidence that there was a sexual assault. The complaint was investigated and found to be unfounded.”

It’s also noteworthy that Kaepernick left after 10 minutes of being around the woman according to witness interviews. Quite possibly not shocking though is the timing of it, a week after the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback signed a six-year contract extension.

The NFL will investigate the claim against Watson, yet will need to look at McNair’s ties to Buzbee.

Those on social media have weighed in including a teammate.

Teammate of Deshaun Watson to me via text just now: “Would be the most unexpected thing ever if true. I don’t believe it no way, no how” — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 17, 2021

The relationship is fractured at this point, especially with speculation that the McNair family and the lawyer are close… very sus situation with FA going on too, my guess is NYJ or MIA made them a good deal and he declined it and is pushing for DEN or SF and then this happened — mosDEFINITE (@notTHINKs0) March 17, 2021

I hope this sexual assault lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson isn’t true. I don’t want to attack the plaintiff if something did occur but I am not buying it so far. No evidence to support claims and nothing filed with local authorities. All this while he is trying to leave a – https://t.co/QQFYc235Xv — AshPink (@ShaughnessyAM) March 17, 2021

All this while he is trying to leave a team who won’t let him go. All seems a bit suspicious. Seems like a smear campaign or just someone trying to get money. Especially after asking for 6 figures the night before and getting denied by Watson. Also no other know history. — AshPink (@ShaughnessyAM) March 17, 2021

