It’s here. This is it. 60 minutes away from Super Bowl LV, and the final four teams playing today all have compelling storylines and drama behind them. Can a 43-year-old QB help a team become the first to play a Super Bowl in it’s own city?

Can a young gunslinger via Wyoming lead a passionate and die-hard fan base back to their glory days of the 90’s? Can the new face of the NFL lead a proud and storied franchise back to the Super Bowl and defend its title? Can a QB—who many presume is the NFL MVP—beat the game’s G.O.A.T. on the frozen tundra of Lambeau?

Here are our predictions!

Buffalo Bills (2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes.

One can argue that this may be the birth of the NFL’s next QB rivalry, is a Week 6 rematch of a Chiefs 26-17 win at Buffalo. While things have changed since that game, one that that is different is the ascension of Allen into NFL MVP discussions.

Freakishly mobile for someone of his size with a cannon arm and vastly improved accuracy, Allen is going to be a problem for a LONG time in the AFC thanks to throwing to the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, John Brown and Cole Beasley. Unfortunately, for the Bills and Allen, so will Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and arguably the new face of the modern-day NFL is on the other side and after clearing concussion protocol, after suffered a blow to the head from Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson in a 22-17 Divisional Round win, Mahomes is back—but possibly dazed, confused and with an injured toe.

The Chiefs have that thing about them this season, where they may not look like the high-scoring team from last year, they still have arguably the most feared offense with the game’s greatest QB. Look for the Chiefs to roll and book their flight for Tampa.

Prediction: Kansas City 31 Buffalo 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5) vs. Green Bay Packers (1)

While the AFC Championship Game could be considered the meeting of the leagues next guard, today’s clash up in frosty Lambeau could be the ending of the old one.

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers.

Two northern California boys going head-to-head in Green Bay, Wisconsin, what are the odds of that happening? With a combined age of 80, the 43-year-old Brady and 37-year-old Rodgers should be preparing their early retirement papers and annuities instead of being 60 minutes away from a Super Bowl. Both QB’s are great, while Brady got the best of Rodgers down in Raymond James, 38-10 in Week 6, the stakes are a whole lot higher and the venue is much colder.

Playing in Foxboro, in these kind of weather conditions, Brady is used to this, while most of the Bucs aren’t, his experience and leadership will be more than enough. Also, the Buccaneers come north on a roll after beating the nemesis Saints and have all the confidence in the world in facing Rodgers for a second time.

While Rodgers is playing at home, with a similar slew of weapons that Brady has, Tampa Bay has arguably one the NFL’s most underrated defenses led by LB’s Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett, DT Ndamukung Suh—and get Pro Bowl run stuffer Vita Vea back as well.

This is the kind of game where you have to be able to run the ball, and stop the run, Tampa Bay has both of those on their side. Plus, you never bet against the G.O.A.T.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 24 Green Bay 21

